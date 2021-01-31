John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher /Editor; Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, February 1, 2021 @ 10am EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

PALM BEACH GARDEN, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — February 1, 2021 — White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor John Bailey opens the broadcast day this Monday, February 1st, the first day of Black History Month. John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor opens the broadcast day this Monday, February 1st, the first day of Black History Month.

We delve into the after effects of The Tuskegee Syphilis Study which is to this day, 90 years later, still recognized as one of the most notorious cases of prolonged and knowing violation of human beings, according to a report titled “Why African Americans May Not Be Participating in Clinical Trials.” The Tuskegee study used mostly poor, illiterate Blacks who were infected with syphilis. “The study was designed to document the natural history of syphilis,” the report states. One of the main ethical issues, though there were many with this study, was the fact that participants were not given penicillin once it emerged as a standard treatment for syphilis in the 1930s nor were they made aware that there were effective treatment options for the disease. What is the rationale during this COVID-19 pandemic for the Federal government to demand proof from the pharmaceutical firms for not giving proof of the efficacy of the inoculations being administered today? Why has assurance not been afforded? White Plains Sales Tax revenue declined 20 percent during the first 6 months of the year. The first 6 months revealed a $5 million shortfall from last year. Extrapolating those figures, has Westchester County Executive George Latimer broached the topic? Yonkers has not reported whether they ave suffered a shortfall, stayed flush with last year or exceeded last year. From 10-10:30am.

Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit speaks to the following issues:

Despite some prognostications Republican support for Mr. Trump in the Senate lowers chances of him being convicted. All but 5 of the 50 Republicans in the Senate backed Donald Trump in a procedural impeachment vote, suggesting the former president is unlikely to be convicted for inciting the violent insurgency on Capitol Hill. 17 Republicans senators would need to vote against Mr. Trump to convict him. And do we understand the logic as to why Trump fired his legal council last week? Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) has refused to wear a face mask; he tested positive a few days ago. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro also shunned wearing a mask, as did Donald Trump when he was president. Do they have access to Remdesivir? What is the logic of their nonchalant, unconcerned demeanor? President Biden’s most compelling obstacles facing his barely two-week old government is to overcome overlapping concerns. His biggest concern is to pass the $1.9 Trillion Corona Virus stimulus package which is seemingly stuck in a political impasse, with no compromise in sight. The Dems need to speed up the rollout of vaccinations; to inoculate 100m shots in the first 100 days, before the Covid-19 variant can spread further. Dems want the stimulus package, but the Republicans want to cut it back, The Dems want the $15 minimum hourly wage to satisfy the Left, the GOPers are reluctant. Can the Dems overcome the GOPers or will the nation disintegrate for a lack of responsiveness to the plight of the nation while the political parties engage in a verbal tirade to maintain the impasse? With so much at stake can the Dems and GOPers do the People’s business rather than their own? Are members of both sides of the aisle willing to come together to enact sweeping policy? Listen from 10:30-11am

Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris engages the listening audience with respect to the latest hyper local news, as well as national and international news. From 11am-12Noon EST.