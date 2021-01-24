John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher /Editor; Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, Jim Markham, Serial Entrepreneur and Author Reveals his Formula for Success, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune, Publisher / Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, January 25, 2021 @ 10am EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

NEWPORT COAST, CA, PALM BEACH GARDEN, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — January 24, 2021 — White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor returns after a two week hiatus to open the broadcast day this Monday, January 25th at 10am.

He focuses first on the emergency Zoom meeting alerting White Plains’ of the irradiating cell antenna towers for 5G services that are deleterious to adults and children. The signatories want those 5G cell towers to be build far from their homes and schools. We learn what transpired Monday afternoon. We learn that for the first time the White Plains Business Impovement discuss is introducing a winter outlook series that begins with a Restaurant Month beseeching people to engage in a take-outWhite Plains BID is introducing a winter outlook series. It will kick off with a Restaurant Month, a month dedicated to the downtown restaurants featuring a panoply of menu options for lunch, dinner, and/or takeout. A brilliant concept responsive to our times. A statewide shortage of vaccines available to inoculate against COVID-19 is a crisis presently insurmountable. An additional supply of vaccines is expected 30 days or so from now. Will the lack of vaccines available exacerbate the the infection rate throughout the state? From 10-10:30am.

Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit speaks to the following issues:

Google has threatened to halt their search engine in Australia if the government proceeds with its plan to force Big Tech groups to pay news provides for their content. The warning is intended in response to the government compelling the company ad its fellow US tech group Facebook to pay news organizations and publishers in exchange for circulating stories. Google asserts if the legislation demands payment from Google and Facebook, et al, Google will depart and the government advises they can no longer abide by Big Tech’s market dominance. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison voiced his rebuke of Google by say, “We don’t respond to threats.” Australia’s legislation is expected to be voted upon in the first quarter. Biden’s first foreign policy test will be with Russia on the nuclear treaty while condemning Russia’s anti-West stance. The Biden Administration on Thursday last said it wanted a straight extension of a nuclear arms control agreement for an additional 5-years with the Kremlin that faces presently faces imminent expiry. A day after Pres. Biden rejoined the international Climate Accord, John Kerry, Biden’s climate tsar, issued a call to global action, say “failure iOS simply not an option” … stressing the need to accelerate the pace of global decarbonization and said the US would “move forward with a combination of humility and ambition.” President Biden has on the national stage promised COVID-19 relief, yet is hampered by a faltering supply chain; he has promised to make big structural changes to US society in order to heal a divided nation; and restore to civility. On the international pal stage President Biden returns as a “new leader, not a returning one”. He has advised by word that, “We will lead not merely by the example of our power but by the power of our example.” Further still, he intends “to repair our alliances and engage with the world once again.” America finds itself immersed in a new world order. The new world is one that “has the US, China, EU and India at center stage.” It has been centuries that the US has listened, will the Biden Administration listen? Can the US afford not to? Listen from 10:30-11am

We speak with Jim Markham over his book, BIG LUCKY: Serial Entrepreneur Jim Markham’s Secret Formula for Success. We learn of his early beginning in life, laud his learned accomplishments, and cajole a few nuggets of wisdom that is sure to captivate our listeners. From 11-11:30am

Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris engages the listening audience with respect to the latest hyper local news, as well as national and international news. From 11:30am-12Noon EST.