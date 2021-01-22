Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins Debuts the “I have a dream” Video Project

YONKERS, NY — January 22, 2021 —In honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins released the “I have a dream” video project on her social media pages.

The video features several students from the Senator’s district who share their dreams for the future as inspired by Dr. King’s ‘I have a dream” speech. The project launched in December to local school districts garnered nearly 100 entries from students in K-12th grade and college from Greenburgh, Scarsdale, Yonkers, White Plains, and New Rochelle.

“It was wonderful to see how many students wanted to share their dream for the future for themselves, their family, their friends, and for our country,” said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. “I was impressed by the videos students submitted, which embodied the spirit of Dr. King’s message. May their words inspire us all, everyday, to always strive to do better and be better.”

Students featured in the “I have a dream” video project, included: Daniel Guerra, a 4th grader at Alice E. Grady Elementary School, Emily Xie, a 4th grader at Seely Place School, David Herrera a 4th grader at Yonkers Montessori Academy, Anta Tall, a freshman at SUNY Binghamton, Kevin Gonzalez, a 4th grader at Cesar E. Chavez School, Kara Wu, a 4th grader at Seely Place School, Charlotte Blotner, a 9th grader at Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School, Rut Carrillo, a 4th grader at Cesar E. Chavez School, Quincy Simmons, an 11th grader at New Rochelle High School, Daisy Gonzalez, a 4th grader at Cesar E. Chavez School, and Dion Hansen, a 3rd grader at Rosemarie Ann Siragusa School.

Videos from other students will continue to be released this week on the Majority Leader’s Facebook Page as an homage to the late Dr. King, and all students who participated will receive a certificate from the Senator.

“I felt one day to celebrate the greatest civil rights leader of our time wasn’t enough,” said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. “And as we look towards a new day in this country and to address systemic racism, we should be listening to our children. We should be hearing their calls for ‘the beloved community’ Dr. King spoke of and recommit ourselves to continuing the hard work to achieve it.”

To watch the “I have a dream” video project, click here.

###

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins represents Greenburgh, Scarsdale and parts of Yonkers, White Plains and New Rochelle in the 35th NYS Senate District. To learn more about her legislative accomplishments and community efforts, click here.

SOURCE: Mary Mueller | Communications Director | NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins