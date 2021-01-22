Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick Inauguration Ceremony

ORANGETOWN, NY​ — January 22, 2021 — Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick will be inaugurated this Sunday, January 24th at 3:30pm in a virtual event to be streamed live over Zoom and Facebook Live. The ceremony will take place at Orangetown Town Hall (will not be open to the public) Due to COVID-19 the public will only be able to attend virtually. Media is invited to attend on site but an RSVP is requested.

Orangetown Town Hall (​not open to the public​) is located at 26 W. Orangeburg Road, Orangeburg, NY 10962. https://www.tinyurl.com/ERMinauguration

The ceremony will be hosted by former Orangetown Supervisor Andy Stewart and will feature remarks from state and local elected officials including US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Congressman Mondaire Jones, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, and State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, among other local elected officials.

The ceremony will begin with an Invocation from Pastor Jean-Claude Dorcely, President of the Haitian Ministerial Alliance of Rockland, and the pledge of allegiance will be led by the Ossining Girl Scouts. Rockland County Court Judge Larry Schwartz will conduct the swearing in and Senator Reichlin-Melnick will deliver inaugural remarks. The ceremony will conclude with a benediction from Rabbi Benzion Klatzko and a special musical performance from South Orangetown School District student musicians.

###

SOURCE: ​Evan Menist | Director of Communications | ​Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick