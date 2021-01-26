Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, January 27, 2021 – From 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

MOUNT VERNON, NY; NEWARK, NJ; and YONKERS, NY — January 27, 2021 — Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman opens the broadcast day in discussion of his most recent essay, “The Wages of Hubris” this Wednesday, January 27, 2021. He can be heard every second Wednesday morning from 10-11am EST on the Westchester On the Level broadcast heard “Live” or “On Demand” by clicking onto the hyperlink noted – http://tobtr.com/s/11884650. Please note that the hyperlink changes every second week and is specific to the essay discussed. From 10-11am EST.

Mount Vernon, NY Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard speaks to the challenges that revealed themselves in 2020, the most compelling was and still remains COVID-19, though 2021 finds the populace waiting their turn to get inoculated against the virus. Despite the reality each resident endures, the demands on governance continues. We learn the focus 2021 demands, and how and if the challenges can be mitigated with COVID-19 unwilling to retreat. Does the changing political landscape engender hope and can hope yet be defined. From 11am-12Noon EST

