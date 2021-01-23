YONKERS, NY – January 23, 2021 – Lakisha Collins-Bellamy announce that she is challenging Yonkers City Council President Mike Khader in a Democratic primary

STATEMENT:: From Yonkers Candidate LakishaCollinsBellamy,

“After much thought and prayer, I’ve decided to run for Yonkers City Council President. Look out for the official announcement and additional information for ways to volunteer and support my campaign. I appreciate all the love I’ve received thus far.”

BACKGROUND INFO: Mayor Mike Spano appointed Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, Esq. to serve a five-year term as a Trustee of the Yonkers Board of Education on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She succeeds Dr. Edward Fergus, who was filling the unexpired term of former Trustee Edgar Santana.

A 1996 graduate of Roosevelt High School, Ms. Collins-Bellamy earned a Bachelor’s degree in political science from SUNY New Paltz and a Masters of Public Administration from Marist College. She also earned a Juris Doctor from New York Law School, and was admitted to the New York State Bar in June 2016.

Ms. Collins-Bellamy currently serves as legal counsel for the Municipal Housing Authority of Yonkers (MHACY) and operates her own law practice, focusing on family law and real estate. In her work with MHACY, Ms. Collins-Bellamy administers procurement and contract management processes. During her tenure, Ms. Collins-Bellamy also served as the Director of Housing Programs and was the Compliance Director and Contracts Officer.

A lifelong resident of Yonkers, Ms. Collins-Bellamy is married, and is a parent to a Yonkers Public Schools student.

