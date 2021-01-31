YONKERS, NY — January 31, 2021 — This week, Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted the yellow zone restrictions, which allows the city to recharge our economic activity.

Now, businesses and social gatherings will be subject to statewide restrictions. Restaurants and retail stores are allowed 50% of their maximum capacity, with dining tables restricted to no more than ten people. Bars and restaurants will still be required to close dining services at 10 p.m.

Residential gatherings remain restricted to no more than ten people, while non-residential gatherings are restricted to no more than 50. Masks are required in public when social distancing is not possible.

While lifting the yellow zone restriction is a good move and is a sign that brighter days are ahead, I remind residents that we can’t let our guards down. We still must be vigilant in following the COVID-19 guidance.

CALLING ALL MOBILE FOOD VENDOR OWNERS

Mayor Spano launched an open call for mobile food vendors in the City of Yonkers in its efforts to assist business owners who are navigating the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual license allows trucks or carts to anywhere on city streets and to also participate in all Special Events. Vendors must follow all parking rules, city codes and follow state, county, and city COVID-19 regulations of operating a mobile food cart or truck. To apply for a Food Vendor License, Mayor Spano urges residents to contact the Yonkers Consumer Protection Helpline

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Video Contest

