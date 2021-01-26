WMU-Cooley Constitutional Law Prof. Brendan T. Beery and Criminal Law Prof. Jeff Swartz, Initiate “The Constitution Today” Hour Followed Thereafter by Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, January 26, 2021 @ 10am EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201. 

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet …  http://tobtr.com/s/11884648 

LANSING, MI, TAMPA, FL, and YONKERS, NY —January 26, 2021 — WMU-Cooley Constitutional Law and Criminal Procedure Prof. Brendan Beery, and fellow WMU-Cooley Criminal Law Prof. Jeff Swartz host their weekly, Tuesday broadcast known as “The Constitution Today” heard from 10-11am EST. The topics to be discussed today are:

  1. The inauguration;
  2. President Biden’s authority to issue executive orders;
  3. The President’s authority to hire and fire;
  4. Conspiracy charges regarding the Capitol insurrection; and 
  5. The scope of the impeachment case. 

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor delves into the latest national and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon EST.

