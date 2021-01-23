Yonkers City Council Agenda Stated for Tuesday, January 26, 2021 @

YONKERS, NY — January 23, 2021 — Attached is a copy of the Yonkers City Council Agenda for this coming Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Please be advised that this meeting will be held “remotely” due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and will be available to the public on the following platforms:
TV
Optimum Channel 78
Verizon Channel 39
City of Yonkers Website
Facebook Live
“The City of Yonkers”
SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña, Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701.
Committee of the Whole @ 6:30pm
Yonkers City Council Meeting @ 7:00pm