Yonkers City Council Agenda Stated for Tuesday, January 26, 2021 @

Tribune Community, Governance, History, Law, Legal Notice Archive, Legal Notices, People, Politics, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

YONKERS, NY — January 23, 2021 — Attached is a copy of the Yonkers City Council Agenda for this coming Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Please be advised that this meeting will be held “remotely” due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and will be available to the public on the following platforms:

TV

Optimum Channel 78

Verizon Channel 39

City of Yonkers Website

https://www.yonkersny.gov/

Facebook Live

“The City of Yonkers”

 

SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña, Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701.

 

Committee of the Whole @ 6:30pm

Yonkers City Council Meeting @ 7:00pm

 

01-26-2021 Agenda.PDF