YONKERS, NY — January 27, 2021 —

Incumbent Yonkers City Council President Mike Khader garnered party support for an additional re-election campaign effort;

Incumbent Corazon Pineda-Isaac likewise gained majority support and endorsement for her re-election effort to City Council District 2 for an additional term;

City Council Incumbent John Rubbo garnered 100 percent support for his re-election effort to represent District 4;

Tim Hodges gained support to launch his campaign effort to represent Yonkers City Council District 6;

Incumbent Westchester County Legislator Christopher Johnson won endorsement to again launch his campaign to represent Legislative District 16;

Incumbent Westchester County Legislator José Alvarado garners unanimous support for his re-election effort to represent LD-17.