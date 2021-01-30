It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve as your City Council President. Together, we’ve done an incredible amount of work, despite the pandemic, and with your support, I look forward to finishing the job. In the coming years, I know our city will be forced to confront the lingering effects of this pandemic and for that reason, I am proposing a platform that prioritizes relief, recovery, and reform for all residents.

I know that local government has a huge part to play in our recovery from the pandemic and I will do everything in my power to help transition our students back to school, workers back to their jobs, and local businesses back to their storefronts.

None of this would be possible without the continued support of Yonkers’ residents. It’s through that support and the conversations I’ve had with all of you that I’ve been able to bring meaningful change to our city.

I know there’s still much left to do, but if there’s any city I would bet on to make a strong comeback – it’s Yonkers, the place I’ve called home for my entire life. I truly believe that the best days for our city lay ahead of us and I look forward to engaging in conversations with you about how best to continue to move our city forward.

So, I hope you’re ready to join #TeamKhader to finish the great work we started and to make Yonkers a better place for all its residents. I’m incredibly grateful to have you on our team and I look forward to working alongside you, once more.

With gratitude,

Mike Khader