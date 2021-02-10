2021 Cadillac XT6 Sport AWD Review by Driving Me Crazy Duo John and Laurie Wiles

PINEHURST, NC — February 10, 2021 — The 3.6-liter V6 engine has a 9-speed transmission that glides seamlessly as you accelerate to highway speed. The Sport model features a twin-clutch AWD, chassis-damping control so you have the option of putting the car through its paces, and the driver mode selector with performance suspension allows you to really streamline your ride. This SUV goes 0-60 mph in 6.9 seconds—not bad when you’re carrying six passengers plus yourself behind the wheel, or 78.7 cubic feet of cargo behind the first row.

​What makes the Cadillac XT6 truly spacious is the airy feeling you get from 37.2” of headroom, right back to the third row. If you get claustrophobic, fear not. You’ll love this ride. What’s more, there’s great legroom in the second row and the power-folding third row is roomier than most, thanks to the design of the cabin, with a walk-through between the second row’s pair of comfortable leather club chairs.

2021 Cadillac XT6 Sport AWD

This week we drove the 2021 Cadillac XT6 Sport AWD SUV. Ours was grey (called “Shadow Metallic” with a “Maple Sugar” interior and Jet Black carbon-fiber accents. The Sport model features a distinctive mesh grille, I, for one, loved it. Laurie actually drove the XT6 quite a bit this week and is going to weigh in with her own ideas too. But first let me say, if you follow our column in the Yonkers Tribune or listen to our radio show Thursday mornings at 10:00 on Westchester on the Level, hosted by Hezi Aris, then you may recall my saying that I am a Cadillac fan. The word “Cadillac” is interchangeable with “the best of” for a reason. And it also implies expensive. However, that’s no longer the case these days in the automotive world and happily, Cadillac is competitive in the premium class of cars. This is especially true of base price MSRP of each of the XT6’s three trims – the Luxury, starting at $47,995; the Premium Luxury, starting at $52,795; and the Sport, starting at $57,195. Ours was the Sport with quite a few options we will discuss in a moment. But before we do, let’s look at what powers this spacious, mid-size, seven-seat SUV.

​Add to the overall comfort is the stereo audio system fitted for wireless Apple carpal and Android auto compatibility, Onstar ® services and 4G lte-WiFi capability, three-zone climate control, heated front seats, and ultraview® sunroof with power shade. The 2021 XT6 has been awarded top marks in Government 5-star safety ratings for frontal crash. Standard safety features include: following distance indicator, forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, front and rear park assist, HD rear vision camera, lane change alert with side blind zone alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, safety alert seat, theft-deterrent alarm system, sensor vehicle inclination, sensor interior movement, steering column lock control and door lock and latch shields. Excellent!

​

The instrument panel has everything arranged pretty much where you expect a fully digital control system to be, and the 8” diagonal color information display is standard. (One thing—I never figured out the volume control for the radio other than on the steering wheel.)

​What’s in the option packages? In the Sport, the “platium package” at under $4k buys you semi-aniline leather seats, console, and door trim and—drumroll—our most favorite option, floor mats (this, we can never understand when they come as an option!) For $2,350, the Enhanced visibility and technology package includes a rear camera mirror with washer, 8” personalized gauge cluster with driver personalization, automatic parking assist with braking, rear pedestrian alert, HD surround vision, head-up display and surround vision recorder. (While Johnny enjoys the head-up display, Laurie not so much.) Basically, you get everything that was in the previous two models plus these extras and more in the Sport. And it does go on and on—a total of $13,375 in options over and above the MSRP sticker price of $57,195. Would we pay $71,565 for this fully loaded model? Some people would but for us, the most important options are always those that better ensure safety.

​So, what does this SUV get? 25 mpg highway and 18 mpg city. And who’s going to buy the 2021 Cadillac XT6? Any family of five or less who is active, travels, enjoys being on the road for long stretches and short hauls. A married couple, whether newlywed or retired, who have the wherewithal to pack it up and head out for adventure on the spur of the moment. A single individual who pursues an active outdoor lifestyle, has a dog or more; and anyone who enjoys the luxury and feeling of freedom that this great SUV provides.

​Without naming names, we have driven other mid-size SUVs that are truly competitive in every way with the XT6 and are less expensive. But there’s only one Cadillac. Across the years and the miles, Cadillac has proven time and again to be one of the most dependable cars on the road, with among the highest brand loyalty ratings of any American automotive manufactgure. Why? Why else? Because it’s a Cadillac.

# # # # #

