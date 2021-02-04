BONXVILLE, NY and YONKERS, NY — February 3, 2021 — James Nolan Announces Candidacy for Westchester County Legislator District 15

James Nolan will be announcing his candidacy for the Westchester County Board of Legislators District 15, which includes the Village of Bronxville and parts of the City of Yonkers today. He will be announcing on a livestream via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

James Nolan, a Community Activist and President & Founder of the Michael Nolan Foundation, said, “Sometimes the mission is bigger than yourself. It’s about what’s best for the people around you. I consider myself very lucky to have the opportunity to provide a voice for so many great people. I promise to always fight for residents. It would be the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Bronxville and Yonkers.”

Over the past year, James Nolan organized over 50 food and PPE drives for Westchester residents & frontline workers. One of his supporters, Bronxville Village Mayor Mary Marvin said, “James is the definition of a public servant. He has quietly and selflessly organized over 50 food and PPE drives as he steadfastly cares for his neighbors on a daily basis. His love of neighbor and all things local is an inspiration to me.”

Over the past six years, James Nolan has dedicated countless time advocating for the public’s safety in memory of his brother, Michael Nolan, who was murdered in 2015. James has advocated for drag racing laws all across municipalities in Westchester and helped establish an illegal gun hotline in Yonkers. Former Westchester County Legislator Gordon Burrows said, “James’ commitment to public safety is reason enough to support him. James has spent his time advocating for all the right issues: getting illegal guns off the street, cracking down on drag racing, and supporting our Law Enforcement Officers. I enthusiastically support his bid for County Legislator.”

James Nolan is a lifelong Yonkers resident who graduated from Saunders Trades and Technical High School. In 2017, he graduated from Western Oklahoma State College with an Associate Degree in Applied Science.

James Nolan is seeking the backing of the Republican and Conservative Parties.

If you would to volunteer for James Nolan, please contact the campaign at electjamesnolan2021@gmail.com