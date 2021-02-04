Westhab: Dayspring Commons – Lottery & Leasing Info Inbox

Dayspring Commons

227 Elm Street
Yonkers, NY 1070

25 Fair & Affordable Rental Apartments — One & Two Bedrooms

Dayspring Commons

Application Deadline: Postmarked By April 5, 2021

Westchester County Board Legislator José Alvarado (LD-17).

Located in the Nodine Hill neighborhood with access to transportation, shopping & health care. Community room, exercise room & outdoor seating area. Residents of Dayspring Commons will have free access to recreational programs and social services that will be provided at the Dayspring Community Center located next door. Rents include Heat | Sq. ft. +/‐ 630 ‐ 812.

 

Unit Type # of Units at 50% AMI Rents at 50% AMI
1 BR 2 $1,093
2 BR 23 $1,353
Household Size 50% AMI Household Size 50 % AMI
1 Person $44,050 3 Person $56,650
2 Person $50,350 4 Person $62,900

 

To obtain an Application: 914‐332‐4144 | http://www.housingactioncouncil.org/

To Submit an Application: Mail or hand deliver to 55 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591

Public Lottery: April 15, 2020 ‐ Via Zoom/ or other Virtual Method | Listed on http://nyhousingsearch.gov/

 