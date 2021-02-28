GREENBURGH, NY — February 28, 2021 — A big thank you to our Greenburgh Covid Angels, the numerous volunteers, town staff of the Theodore Young Community Center, Union Baptist Church, Christ Temple and Rite Aid for organizing a very successful vaccination of 750 seniors at the Theodore Young Community Center yesterday.
It is dark early! When walking at night wear reflectors. Wear bright clothing. Bring a flashlight so motorists can see you.
Two (2) Public Service Announcements below produced by Greenburgh students! Free reflectors at Greenburgh Town Hall lobby
