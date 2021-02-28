The volunteers and staff worked very hard. First vaccinations began at 8:30 AM and the last seniors got their vaccinations at 8:30 PM. Although the appointments were running late the seniors, I spoke with were very appreciative that they were able to receive vaccinations at Greenburgh’s Theodore Young Community Center. We intentionally did not publicize in advance because we were afraid that people would show up without appointments -and could only help those who had appointments. Our Covid Angels have been working very hard helping seniors receive vaccination appointments. They are hard working, organized, efficient and working very hard. Their work is enormously appreciated by the thousands of seniors they are calling and trying to help. If you haven’t been vaccinated and meet the criteria set by NYS, please feel free to e mail me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com or my assistant, Krista Madsen at kmadsen@greenburghny.com . We won’t give up until everyone who wants a vaccine gets one. Thanks again to all those who helped 750 Greenburgh seniors smile and be a little less stressed –thanks to their vaccine. # # # # #

It is dark early! When walking at night wear reflectors. Wear bright clothing. Bring a flashlight so motorists can see you.

Two (2) Public Service Announcements below produced by Greenburgh students! Free reflectors at Greenburgh Town Hall lobby

# # #