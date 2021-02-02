SEATTLE, WA — February 1, 2021 — Many gay men find ourselves trapped in a series of no-win situations. If we don’t live honestly and openly, we won’t have the skills, wisdom, or relationships necessary to manifest our dreams. But when we do come out, we must confront the full force of societal homophobia, and consider a variety of questions:

A) Can we create a family without mimicking the norms of a straight society?

B) How do we cultivate sustainable gay friendships amidst our internalized homophobia?

C) In a world of hook-up apps and disposable relationships, how do we find lasting love?

A Gay Man’s Guide to Life answers these questions. Britt East presents an approachable, no- nonsense path for gay men, to set down the excuses and get to the business of improving their lives. No new-age mumbo jumbo or wishy-washy self-help jargon. Just real work focused on real results to unleash our true selves and unlock our best lives.

“A Gay Man’s Guide to Life is an incredible book, which helps gay men overcome the obstacles standing in their way of love, happiness, and creating the lives they desire.” — Zach Bulls, professional certified coach and co-founder of Gay Man Thriving

Perspectives:

A Gay Man’s Guide to Life is part personal growth and development manual, and part memoir. From the author: “I want to transmute the pain of my past into the food of future growth, and to be the family I never had to gay men all over the world, so we might challenge and inspire each other to seize our lives and be our best selves. My greatest wish is that you ultimately use these words to lift others: your family, your friends, your coworkers, and your community—such that those who love us might know us a little better, those who follow us might have it a little easier, and those that hate us might learn to fear us a little less.” Britt East gets real about gay racism. Britt admits that society often deems gay, white, cis men (Cisgender, sometimes cissexual, often abbreviated to simply cis is a term for people whose gender identity matches their sex assigned at birth. For example, someone who identifies as a woman and was assigned female at birth is a cisgender woman. The term cisgender is the opposite of the word transgender.) Related terms include cissexism and cisnormativity as white and male first, making them one of the most privileged social groups in the U.S. He says that gay, white, cis men must acknowledge that racism exists, cultivate a willingness to have scary conversations about structural racism, advocate for Proof of Concept (POC), and meditate on the ways they have rejected POC (often under the guise of preference). “Gay, but not that gay.” Britt believes that most homophobia is rooted in sexism. Gay misogyny is real and it’s reflected when gay men seek out “manly” men while labeling others as “too gay” or “flamers”. Britt says that many gay men lie to themselves about how even though they’re gay, they’re not that gay, modifying behavior to “pass” within straight society. Corporate bigotry still exists. Corporations are just collections of people, and people are im- perfect. If a boardroom consists of only straight, white, cis men then the company lacks diversity. But the reality is if there are not people of all races, genders, and sexual orientations at all levels of our company, then corporate diversity is just lip service.

AUTHOR INFO

BRITT EAST is an author and speaker who uses his experience, strength, and hope to challenge and inspire change- oriented gay men to get down to the business of improving their lives. With over two decades of personal growth and development experience in a variety of modalities, such as the 12 Steps, Nonviolent Communication, yoga, meditation, talk therapy, and the Hoffman Process, Britt is committed to building a personal practice of self-discovery that he can then share with gay men everywhere. He lives in Seattle with his husband and their crazy dog.