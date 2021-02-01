Advocates to Albany: Protect 600,000 Low-Income New Yorkers

BUFFALO, NY, NEW YORK, NY and WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — February 1, 2021 — Legislators gather tomorrow to discuss reforms to New York’s broken partial employment system, a group of advocates led by Robin Hood are calling for immediate aid to support 600,000 low-income New Yorkers.

New York’s outdated Partial Unemployment system, which determines benefits based on the number of days worked, rather than earnings , punishing people for seeking part-time work. Advocates warn that the Governor’s effort, while a step in the right direction, it would still exclude low-income workers across the Bronx, Brooklyn, Buffalo, Queens, and Westchester and take a full year to kick-in. With COVID-19 continuing to batter the economy, the coalition has called for enactment of legislation, which has passed the Senate and Assembly, which would workers to earn up to 50% of their unemployment insurance before reducing benefits, or an additional $347 each month for a worker and $208 million statewide to revitalize our economy.

Folks from Robin Hood and legal aid who are participating in tomorrow’s hearing, are expected to define New York’s Partial UI system to legislators, how it hurts workers and the economy, and why reform is necessary.