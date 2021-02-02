All Yonkers Public Schools CLOSED Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Yonkers Public School

YONKERS, NY — February 1, 2021 —  All Yonkers Public Schools CLOSED Tuesday, Feburary 2, 2021

✅ This is the 3rd inclement weather closing day

Monday, April 5, 2021 is the makeup day, as per the calendar

✅ Makeup days are mandatory to meet 180 days of instruction required by the state

✅ Central Office open at 9:00AM

