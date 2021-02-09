Andrew Napolitano Takes a Look at the Future of the Legal Field

YONKERS, NY — February 9, 2021 — Among the top minds in the legal field, Andrew Napolitano could be at the top of the list. Even though most of the younger generation knows him as a commentator on Fox’s various legal issues, he also spent eight years on the Supreme Court bench in New Jersey, the youngest judge in the state’s history. Furthermore, Judge Napolitano is also very generous with his time, giving it back to those who need assistance. Because he has extensive experience regarding significant issues in the legal field, he can look at what changed since he got involved and what it means for the future. What should people keep in mind when it comes to trends within the legal industry?

There Is a Push To Get More Minority Representation

This country has a history of racism, and its impacts permeate through even to this day. This includes positions of power, where the difference is magnified. The legal field is a prime example of this. The reality is that there is not enough minority representation when it comes to district attorneys, judges, and lawyers. In the legal field, there is a push to get more minority representation. This could have an impact on how people apply to law school. Those who feel like they come from an under-represented background should do everything they can to capitalize on this. Suppose there is more minority representation in the legal field. In that case, this will make it easier to protect others’ rights, particularly groups who have historically been marginalized in this country.

The Pace of Pay Growth Has Slowed

In the past, becoming a lawyer was a profession that nearly guaranteed a substantial salary. Even though it is still possible for lawyers to generate a significant income, lawyer salaries have been growing slower than that of inflation. This means that the services of lawyers are not valued nearly as much as they were in the past. This is something that everyone should keep in mind if they are thinking about applying to law school.

Even though there are still going to be people who attempt to go to law school for the payoff on the other side, people need to think carefully about the type of law they want to practice. Some law fields are more competitive than others, and it should come as no surprise that pay is a significant factor in the competition when it comes to certain areas of law.

The Versatility of a Law Degree

If you are thinking about going to law school in the future, then there is a good chance that you plan on taking the bar immediately after finishing. Even though taking the bar exam still looks like a good idea, you do not necessarily have to take the bar exam or practice as a lawyer to make a living.

A law degree is still valuable outside of the courtroom. For example, you might want to become a legal researcher. Or, you might want to become a general counsel for a company somewhere. There are alternate paths that you can take after you finish law school. Make sure that you do not close off any doors. If you are open to other opportunities, you will find it easier to get a job. Given the job market right now, this is something that you may want to consider.

The Legal Field Is Changing Quickly

These are just a few of the top ways that the legal field is changing. Even though much of the law is based on precedent, it remains to be seen if precedents of 200 years ago will remain relevant in the 21st century as they were in the 20th. These will be issues that the younger generation of lawyers and judges has to handle.