Brandon J. Neider Announces Candidacy for Westchester County Legislator (District 14)

YONKERS, NY — February 9, 2021 — “For my whole life, Yonkers has invested in me and now is the time for me to invest back home! Our communities in both Mt. Vernon and Yonkers, once again, deserve a forceful voice and I plan to deliver just that. Today, I gladly announce that I am running to represent Westchester County’s 14th Legislative District to give our home a deservedly strong voice.”
This campaign will proudly re-set the pillars of leadership and activism for our district. First and foremost, Brandon J. Neider, will forgo his salary, if elected and donate it to desperately underfunded community projects and long-neglected senior centers within the 14th district. This pandemic has decimated our community. Sometimes, where government fails, private citizens can succeed. If elected, Brandon will use his salary as a stopgap for our most pressing improvements. He will use his voice and legislative position to fix the rest of the problems during the tenure as representative. Together, we can restore our community to greatness. We need each other more than ever. We deserve real leadership.
As a life-long Yonkers resident, Brandon J. Neider was and continues to be an active member of many different organizations and charities. He works with various community and neighborhood groups to improve the quality of life for all residents. As a private citizen, he has personally sponsored food drives during the COVID-19 pandemic for those in need. Brandon prides himself on always being available to assist. While these efforts helped, Brandon is inspired to do more. He promises do so while proudly representing our communities. We are stronger together.
Brandon J. Neider graduated from Lincoln High School and attended Westchester Community College with a degree in Human Services. Brandon is also engrained in this community as the owner of Yonkers Auto Detailers. Brandon has also been proudly employed by the City of Yonkers as an IT Administrator for over 7 years. Our community is everything to Brandon.
Never mind the lack of name notoriety and lack of experience. Anyone who can think rationally, and believes a republican can win any race in westchester county in this current time is a fool….It don’t matter if it’s Nolan, Neider, or a seasoned republican candidate. 16 out of 17 county legislator seats are held by democrats. The county is majority registered democrats in an era where it’s frowned upon for people to say they are registered republicans. Democrats everywhere today are running on the anti trump narrative, and the black lives matter narrative. Anyone who vocally supports republicans today is considered a racist, and will be cancelled. These young candidates (Nolan Neider) have nothing to lose in the event they don’t win their respective races, because a very small minority expects them to win anyway. It may be humbling for each candidate, but it gives them experience perhaps they carry on with their political careers maybe outside of westchester county.
This year is a power play from the Young guys in the GOP. It will blow up in their faces.
Name some of the various community and neighborhood groups you have worked with Mr. Neider-life long Yonkers resident what does that have to do with anything-that is the same line Councilperson Tasha Diaz always uses -Mr Neider your employment with the COY was that based on political connections?
His PR is a joke, just like he is. He has zero qualifications.
Community service, another laugh! What exactly has he done? Handed out a few pizzas?
What organizations does he belong to other than race cars and drag racing???.
Another candidate still living at home, no independence from family support.
He works for the CoY, so we pay his salary, just like his protege Nolan.
OMG, these candidates are really the best the Republican party has to offer??
Embarrassed and Disappointed in Yonkers!
The Republicans are fielding some team this year – first Nolan and now Neider. Who’s next? Ronald McDonald?
OMG. Too funny.
The Republicans wish they could field McDonald to run this year.
I wish Brandon Neider luck in his long shot bid against turn coat Tubiolo. However, to say you’ll forgo a salary hints at a desperation for votes. It’s my opinion that the incumbent has added to the list of elected officials who have hijacked the Yonkers Democratic City Committee. It’s surprising that true democrats have let them with out a power struggle.
We in Mount Vernon need a person that cam help the seniors to have an outside park that we can sit and walk around in peace and safety on the South side of Mount Vernon like the north side of Mount Vernon has!
What party is running under?
running under the Republican Party line. — Kindly, Hezi