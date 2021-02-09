Brandon J. Neider Announces Candidacy for Westchester County Legislator (District 14)

YONKERS, NY — February 9, 2021 — “For my whole life, Yonkers has invested in me and now is the time for me to invest back home! Our communities in both Mt. Vernon and Yonkers, once again, deserve a forceful voice and I plan to deliver just that. Today, I gladly announce that I am running to represent Westchester County’s 14th Legislative District to give our home a deservedly strong voice.”

This campaign will proudly re-set the pillars of leadership and activism for our district. First and foremost, Brandon J. Neider, will forgo his salary, if elected and donate it to desperately underfunded community projects and long-neglected senior centers within the 14th district. This pandemic has decimated our community. Sometimes, where government fails, private citizens can succeed. If elected, Brandon will use his salary as a stopgap for our most pressing improvements. He will use his voice and legislative position to fix the rest of the problems during the tenure as representative. Together, we can restore our community to greatness. We need each other more than ever. We deserve real leadership.

As a life-long Yonkers resident, Brandon J. Neider was and continues to be an active member of many different organizations and charities. He works with various community and neighborhood groups to improve the quality of life for all residents. As a private citizen, he has personally sponsored food drives during the COVID-19 pandemic for those in need. Brandon prides himself on always being available to assist. While these efforts helped, Brandon is inspired to do more. He promises do so while proudly representing our communities. We are stronger together.

Brandon J. Neider graduated from Lincoln High School and attended Westchester Community College with a degree in Human Services. Brandon is also engrained in this community as the owner of Yonkers Auto Detailers. Brandon has also been proudly employed by the City of Yonkers as an IT Administrator for over 7 years. Our community is everything to Brandon.