Brandon Neider, Westchester County Board Legislator Candidate for LD-14; Lauren Carter, Mount Vernon City Councilmember Candidate; and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Friday, February 12, 2021 from 10am-12Noon EST

YONKERS, NY — February 12, 2021 — Brandon J. Neider, candidate for Westchester County Board Legislator (LD-14) open the broadcast day.From 10-10:45am EST.

Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune / Yonkers Tribune Publisher Editor with breaking news regarding the Office of Mount Vernon Comptroller Deborah Reynolds. From 10:45-11am EST.

Lauren Carter, Mount Vernon City Councilmember candidate allows us to learn what is upper most on her mind. Will she focus on gaining additional support by collecting additional signatures? What are the future challenges. From 11am-12Noon EST.

