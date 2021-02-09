Bronxville Police Community Relations Committee Findings – Updated February 9, 2021

BRONXVILLE, NY — February 9, 2021 — In accordance with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 203 (the NYS Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative) dated June 2020, the Village established its Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) and charged it with engaging in a fact-based and honest dialogue about the public safety needs of our community and to create a plan to adopt and implement the recommendations resulting from its review and consultation. Attached below are a series of documents related to this effort including the State’s requirements for the plan, a history of the police department, its current resources and training. The full presentation of the first meeting of the PCRC can be found here along with the schedule for future public meetings. The PCRC values your input and encourages you to email your comments to BronxvillePCRC@vobny.com. Please revisit this page for future updated information concerning public meetings. To view the full meeting click here: https://youtu.be/K5Y8chzZyFo
- Bronxville Announcment of Formation of Committee
- Police Reform and Reinvention Collaboration Executive Order 203
- NYS Police Reform Workbook
- Part 2 of NYS R & R Guide
- Westchester Village Police Act 5711q
- Police Expenditures from 2012-2021
- Bronxville Police Department Training
- Arrest Demographics
- Force Report Chart 2010-2020
- Lexipol Talking Points
- Mayor’s Column – June 15th – Police Department Overview
- PCRC Meeting Schedule
- Mayor’s Column Week of November 2, 2020
- Minutes of PCRC Meeting of October 19, 2020
- PCRC Public Meeting November 17, 2020
PCRC Findings and Recommendations
Following months of in-depth discussions with and without members of the Bronxville Police Department, a review of existing BPD practices and policies and an open exchange of ideas and opinions the PCRC has completed its draft report. Attached is the PCRC’s background summary, key findings and recommendations.
Please comment on the plan by sending an email to BronxvillePCRC@vobny.com or sending an email to the Village Administrator at jpalmer@vobny.com. The Village Board of Trustees will consider adopting the plan at their Monday, March 8th meeting.