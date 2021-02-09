Bronxville Police Community Relations Committee Findings – Updated February 9, 2021

Second public session meeting Tuesday, November 17, 2020,at 6pm

Call in number 786-535-3211 Access Code 186-139-397

PCRC Findings and Recommendations

Following months of in-depth discussions with and without members of the Bronxville Police Department, a review of existing BPD practices and policies and an open exchange of ideas and opinions the PCRC has completed its draft report. Attached is the PCRC’s background summary, key findings and recommendations.

Please comment on the plan by sending an email to BronxvillePCRC@vobny.com or sending an email to the Village Administrator at jpalmer@vobny.com. The Village Board of Trustees will consider adopting the plan at their Monday, March 8th meeting.