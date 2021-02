Budget & Finance Committee Meeting – Monday, February 22, 2021 @ 5:00pm EST

YONKERS, NY — February 19, 2021 — Please be advised that a Budget & Finance Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Monday, February 22, 2021 at 5:00pm EST via WebEx. (Agenda items attached)…

AGENDA:

1. A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF YONKERS ESTABLISHING PARTICIPATORY BUDGETING

2. A RESOLUTION OF THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF YONKERS CALLING ON THE CITY OF YONKERS TO PROVIDE ALL CITY EMPLOYEES WITH PAID TIME OFF TO RECEIVE THE COVID-19 VACCINE

3. ANY ADDITIONAL ITEMS THAT MAY PROPERLY COME BEFORE THIS COMMITTEE.

# # #

Please be advised that this meeting will be held “remotely” due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and will be available to the public on the following platforms:

TV

Optimum Channel 78

Verizon Channel 39

City of Yonkers Website

https://www.yonkersny.gov/

Facebook Live

“The City of Yonkers”

Two attachments:

# # # # #

SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Office: (914)377-6020