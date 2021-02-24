WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — February 24, 2021 —The coronavirus pandemic has shifted the whole dynamic of the world, with lockdown restrictions being implemented in different regions. While these restrictions have been very effective in controlling the spread of the virus, they have also taken a pretty huge toll on the mental health of a lot of people.

The strict restriction protocols have forced people to stay in their homes, which was okay for a few days. But as time went on and people had nothing to do, the general public started to become restless. On top of that, the coronavirus has also impacted the plans of lots of travelers.

Millions of Americans are restricted to their homes and have canceled their plans for the whole year. With domestic and international flights working at a very slow pace and the danger of coronavirus existing at airports, travel has slowed down a lot and may take some time to get back to its previous pace.

Places to Visit During The Pandemic

In a time when traveling seems like such a hard yet mind refreshing thing to do, a staycation is a must. For all those people who have been bored to death at home, I am going to highlight how you can go on a fun trip so that you get the entertainment you have been missing for a very long time.

Visit NYBG’s Winter Wonderland

The New York Botanical Garden is one of the best places you can visit these winters as it is a perfect place to get your mind refreshed after spending a long time indoors. You can visit it with your family and friends and enjoy a nice little picnic as the place is surrounded by music, dance performances, and live ice sculpting. There is plenty of space for you to spread out, so you are also protecting yourself by maintaining a distance from other people.

Visit Brooklyn and Dumbo

One of the best things about living in New York is that there are lots of neighborhoods you can visit during the coronavirus season. If your inner traveler is constantly poking you to go somewhere, you can go on a trip to Brooklyn and Dumbo and stay at Condor in Brooklyn, which is a luxurious hotel meant to give you a mind-refreshing feel. Spending a night at a hotel is going to feel as if you are in a different country and get rid of the feeling of being stuck at your home.

Plan for a Little Getaway

If you have had enough of spending all day and night at your home, you can find a cabin close to your home and plan for a little getaway. There are lots of places in New York that recreate upstate vibes at home by providing cozy and snowy cabins for couples to stay in. However, it might be very hard for you to secure a cabin as there is a huge demand for them these days. So, hop on to the internet and keep checking for reservation slots to hit your luck.

How to Approach Your Trip to Make It Special?

Staycations are the perfect alternative to long-distance travel plans as they include less time wastage, less burden on your wallet, and the same level of enjoyment. Here is how you can get the most out of your staycation.

Treat It like Any Other Vacation

The first thing you have to do is to make sure that you think of your trip as a normal vacation. You should properly plan your trip as if you are traveling abroad and have the same level of excitement so that you and your family can have fun.

Change Your Routine

The main purpose of planning a trip during these testing times is so that you can bring a change to your routine. During your staycation, you should spend as much time outside as you can and enjoy little moments like eating a delicious meal or sitting by the fire with your loved ones.

Pamper Yourself

Last but not least, you should at least spend one night at a hotel wherever you go to help you relax. By spending some time at a hotel spa and pampering yourself with room service, you are going to find the escape you were looking for.