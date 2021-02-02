David J. Tubiolo, Westchester County Board Legislator Represent LD 14, Jason Cone, Chief Public Policy Officer of the Non-Profit Organization Robin Hood, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, February 3, 2020 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11884665

MOUNT VERNON, NY and YONKERS, NY — February 3, 2021 — Westchester County Board Legislator David J. Tubiolo, representing District 14. opens the broadcast day. Topics of discussion include the progress at Memorial Field in Mount Vernon, NY, the Para-Transit service, and Tibbett’s Brook Park. From 10-10:30am EST

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor attends thereafter engaged in deciphering the latest hyperlocal, county, state, national and international issues and concerns. From 10:30-11:30am EST.

Jason Cone, Chief Public Policy Officer of the non-profit organization Robin Hood is dedicated to lifting families out of poverty in New York City. In 1988, Robin Hood was founded. Robin Hood finds, fuels, and creates the most impactful and scalable solutions lifting families out of poverty in New York City, with models that can work across the country. In 2020, Robin Hood invested nearly $200 million to provide COVID relief, legal services, housing, meals, workforce development training, education programs and more to families in poverty in New York City. Robin Hood tracks every program with rigorous metrics, and since Robin Hood’s Board of Directors covers all overhead, 100 percent of every donation goes directly to the poverty fight. Learn more at robinhood.org. From 11:30am-12Noon EST