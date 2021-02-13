Happy Valentine’s Weekend!

YONKERS, NY — February 13, 2021 — “I am so thrilled to announce that my novel, “Dear George, Dear Mary: A Novel of George Washington’s First Love,” is now a documentary. Smithsonian Channel follows my journey into discovering a never-before-known story in history, and it all started in a manor in my hometown of Yonkers. If you have a chance to watch, please let me know what you think. Follow her on Twitter @MaryCalviTV or direct email to “Mary Calvi”<deargeorgedearmary@gmail.com>.

How to watch: “America’s Hidden Stories: George Washington’s Secret Love” premieres Monday, February 15 at 8pm ET/PT on Smithsonian Channel and CBS All Access.

Smithsonian’s Media Alert: See how a doomed romance may have played a key role in George Washington’s rebellion against Britain. Witness the events—both political and romantic—that turned George Washington from British loyalist to American icon. Was the destiny of George Washington—and America itself—shaped by a little-known NY heiress? Join the hunt to find out. Discover the story of a British loyalist who broke George Washington’s heart and may have helped spark a revolution.