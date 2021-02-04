YONKERS, NY — February 3, 2021 — Please be advised that an Environmental Policy and Protection Committee Meeting has been scheduled ‎for Friday, February 5, 2021 at 2:30pm.

General Ordinance – amending various sections of the Zoning Code of the City of Yonkers in regard to the Use Regulations for Solar Energy Collectors (Neutral Fiscal Impact) Local Law – establishing a Community Choice Aggregation (Energy) program in the City of Yonkers (No Fiscal Impact) A Local Law Creating a new chapter 52 of the Code of the City of Yonkers entitled “Building Energy Benchmark Requirements” A General Ordinance amending Article IX of Chapter 13 of Part III of the Code of the City of Yonkers entitled “Environmentally Preferable Purchases” Any additional items that may properly come before this Committee.

This meeting will be held “remotely” due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and will be available to the public on the following platforms:

TV

Optimum Channel 78

Verizon Channel 39

City of Yonkers Website

https://www.yonkersny.gov/

Facebook Live

“The City of Yonkers”