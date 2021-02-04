YONKERS, NY — February 3, 2021 — Please be advised that an Environmental Policy and Protection Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Friday, February 5, 2021 at 2:30pm.
- General Ordinance – amending various sections of the Zoning Code of the City of Yonkers in regard to the Use Regulations for Solar Energy Collectors (Neutral Fiscal Impact)
- Local Law – establishing a Community Choice Aggregation (Energy) program in the City of Yonkers (No Fiscal Impact)
- A Local Law Creating a new chapter 52 of the Code of the City of Yonkers entitled “Building Energy Benchmark Requirements”
- A General Ordinance amending Article IX of Chapter 13 of Part III of the Code of the City of Yonkers entitled “Environmentally Preferable Purchases”
- Any additional items that may properly come before this Committee.
This meeting will be held “remotely” due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and will be available to the public on the following platforms:
TV
Optimum Channel 78
Verizon Channel 39
City of Yonkers Website
Facebook Live
“The City of Yonkers”