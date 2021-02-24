YONKERS, NY — February 24, 2021 — The City of Yonkers Fire Department responded to a house fire at 149 Scott Avenue yesterday. The call was received at 3:56 PM. culminating into a two-alarm fire.

The single family house fire was initiated from an electrical outlet that sparked and ignited a mattress. Fire crews had an extremely difficult time putting out the fire due to junk being piled ceiling high making it hard to reach the fire. The house was so cluttered that it resulted in a large fire load and total loss. Houses next door received minor damage. No civilians were injured; three firefighters were brought to local hospitals with minor injuries.

SOURCE: Joseph Citrone, Deputy Chief of Personnel, Yonkers Fire Department