Forever 21 Opens 1st Store of 2021 Since COVID & More Brand Changes

YONKERS, NY — February 23, 2021 — Forever 21 just opened its first store of 2021, and since the pandemic started, in Yonkers, NY! The new store is located in Cross County Mall—one of the country’s first open-air shopping centers and sits at the intersection of the New York State Thruway and the Cross County Parkway, where nearly a quarter of a million cars pass through each day.

The opening comes as the brand exits bankruptcy and at the tail end of the launch of two major campaign launches (their first Black History Month campaign & partnership & their largest Women’s History Month campaign and philanthropic effort)—signs of brighter & bolder business change coming from new CEO Daniel Kulle.

Quote from Forever 21 CEO Daniel Kulle : “We’re excited to start the new year off exiting bankruptcy, evolving our business to meet the new needs of our customers, and building our store presence! The past year has allowed us to successfully transform the company into new more digital savvy, customer-focused, and responsible brand. And, these upgrades can be seen on our website and in our physical retail locations, including our new Cross Country Center store in Yonkers, NY! Our new Yonkers store will give our customers improved access to our growing assortment of Spring styles for men, women, and girls, as well as new pieces from our first-ever Black History Month capsule collection! We’re so thankful for the warm welcome, look forward to developing our relationships with local businesses, community partners, and customers!”

The store is 24,440 square feet and will employ 60+ associates.

The new store will be at the Cross Country Center Mall located at 840 Mall Walk, Yonkers, NY 10704.

Store hours are Monday – Saturday: 10AM – 8PM and Sunday 11AM – 7PM.

The Yonkers store is #411 nationwide and #31 in the state.

To find new stores near you use the store locator function on Forever21.com.