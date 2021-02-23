Former Councilman James Jubilee Endorses Lauren Carter for Mount Vernon City Council

MOUNT VERNON, NY – February 23, 2021 — Former Councilman James Jubilee represented Mount Vernon for twelve (12) years on the city council from 1982 – 1994. Mr. Jubilee also served on the Mount Vernon School Board for ten (10) years from 1971 – 1981. As a councilman, he advocated for community involvement and clean-up campaigns to keep graffiti from taking over properties throughout Mount Vernon.

“I am endorsing Lauren Carter because she is qualified and spent her time in city government. She has knowledge about the processes of the city council. She served as Deputy City Clerk during multiple administrations and will not have to be taught how to govern. She is coming with experience that differentiates her from others running for the position. More importantly Lauren is involved in the community and knows their needs.” – Former Councilman James Jubilee.

Lauren is pleased to have the support of a former member of the Mount Vernon City Council who promoted quality of life initiatives just as she seeks to promote in the future.

###

Friends of Lauren Carter ◇ (914) 297-8088 ◇ info@laurenforcityco