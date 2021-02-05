Former Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas to Officially Announce His Candidacy for City Council – Friday, February 5, 2021

MOUNT VERNON, NY – On Friday, February 5, 2021, former Mayor Richard Thomas will officially announce his candidacy for the office of Comptroller for the City of Mount Vernon at campaign headquarters located at 175 Gramatan Ave in Mount Vernon. The event will formally kick-off the campaign, and lay out a vision for the future of Mount Vernon that puts the residents first and politics last.

The event will be open to members of the press. All others by invitation only, for social distancing purposes.

The event will be COVID Compliant.

Who: Former Mayor Richard Thomas

What: Official Campaign Announcement

When: Friday, February 5, 2021, at 1 pm

Where: Campaign Headquarters, 175 Gramatan Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10550