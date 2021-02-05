Former Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas to Officially Announce His Candidacy for City Council – Friday, February 5, 2021

MOUNT VERNON, NY – On Friday, February 5, 2021, former Mayor Richard Thomas will officially announce his candidacy for the office of Comptroller for the City of Mount Vernon at campaign headquarters located at 175 Gramatan Ave in Mount Vernon. The event will formally kick-off the campaign, and lay out a vision for the future of Mount Vernon that puts the residents first and politics last.
The event will be open to members of the press. All others by invitation only, for social distancing purposes.
The event will be COVID Compliant.
Who: Former Mayor Richard Thomas
What: Official Campaign Announcement
When: Friday, February 5, 2021, at 1 pm
Where: Campaign Headquarters, 175 Gramatan Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10550
Has to be some sick joke…..Same guy who as mayor robbed the city for his personal needs has an opportunity to oversee the city finances as comptroller. Mount Vernon has and will always be a s**t stain in Westchester County and New York State with this approach
Was he nominated by mike khader ?