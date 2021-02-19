Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor, and Lauren Carter, Mount Vernon City Councilmember Candidate on Westchester On the Level – Friday, February 19, 2021 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11896970

MOUNT VERNON, NY and YONKERS, NY — February 19, 2021 — Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor opens the broadcast in discussion over the latest Hezitorial, as well as an analysis of hyperlocal, county, state, national and international news with commensurate analysis. From 10-11am

Lauren Carter, Mount Vernon City Councilmember candidate informs us of her campaign effort, the policies she wants promoted and adopted by the Mount Vernon City Council membership, and other concerns. We learn when the campaign effort is allowed to begin, among other concerns.

allows us to learn what is upper most on her mind. Will she focus on gaining additional support by collecting additional signatures? What are the future challenges she intends to tackle upon winning the upcoming elections. From 11am-12Noon EST