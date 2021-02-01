FLOWER MOUND, TX — February 1, 2021 — As an example of how far left some Democrats have become, recently, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proposed a series of House rule changes that include banning the use of gendered terms in favor of more inclusive ones, ditching “he” and “she” for “they,”among other changes. Instead of using the pronouns “he” or “she,” members would be required to use “member,” “delegate,” or “resident commissioner.” If the legislation passes, terms like father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, first cousin, nephew, niece, husband, wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, stepfather, stepmother, stepson, stepdaughter, etc, would not be allowed to be used in the House of Reps. Instead of saying “father” and “mother,” members would refer to that individual as “parent.” “Brother” and “sister” would be replaced with “sibling.”

Hence, if you are a father of a son and daughter you must say you are a parent of 2 children. If you dare refer to yourself as father or mother with gender specific offspring, you are some type of bigoted nogoodnik. Pelosi said the “unprecedented, bold” ethics and legislative reforms will make the House more “accountable, transparent and effective.” The speaker introduced the changes with Rules Committee Chair James McGovern, who said the new rules do not “tinker around the edges of ethics reform.” Pelosi added, “These future-focused proposals reflect our priorities as a Caucus and as a Country, including crushing the coronavirus, addressing economic disparity, combating the climate crisis, advancing inclusion, and promoting integrity in government.”

Did you get that? These radical morons put their silly political correctness on a par with combatting Covid-19. As for “promoting integrity in government,” these anti-gender proposals are nothing but a complete and unprincipled capitulation to the abnormality that has insinuated itself into our lexicon. This transmogrification of the human species is an assault on our intellect and a rape of our culture. Where do these cretins get the right to strip away thousands of years of anthropology and biology? Each time a baby is born, the first words out of the mother’s (excuse the term) mouth, after being assured the infant is healthy, is, “boy or girl?” Can you imagine the look of consternation on the mother’s face if the answer was, “It’s a child?”

After quickly realizing she was talking to a moron, I can imagine her saying something like, “No sh*t Sherlock! Now, what’s the sex of my child?” That’s the type of response that should come from everyone who is fed up with the insidious attack on a society whose common sense has been slowly eradicated by an evil coterie of maladjusted misfits. In the mind of a leftist, if there are half-a-dozen people on the planet whowake up one morning and think they are chimpanzees, the rest of the world should cater to their neuroticfantasy. This irrational new world that has descended upon is a sure sign that we’re on the road to perdition. Language is the genesis of logic and reason. It provides a sensible thought pattern that governs our actions. If we allow the unstable cranks in our midst to dictate our language, they will make oddballs of us all.

I’ve always been a live and let live type of guy. I don’t care what someone does in the privacy of their homeand I don’t care what species they identify with. If they leave me alone, I’ll leave them alone. But, when they start forcing me to accept absurd changes in the language, allow men to use the same restrooms as my wife and daughter, and try to destroy my character if I disagree with them, it’s time to fight back. Inasmuch as they represent a tiny fraction of the population, their attempts to silence the masses and badger them into submission is a foolish and potentially deadly pursuit. When you push people into a corner you’re going to get some ferocious backlash. So far, the majority has taken it on the chin from this tyranny being imposed on them by the minority. That is bound to change, and when it does, we may be witness to a purge that puts civilization back to a time when PChad not yet corroded our cerebral cortex. Meanwhile, keep in mind that Democrats hold a slim majority in the House right now. Think about Pelosi’s gender destruction when you vote next year.

The proposed ban of gendered terms drew scorn from some House Republicans who mocked the attempt at political correctness.

“Democrats are banning ‘gendered’ pronouns from House rules … This is out of control. Can we get an amen?” quipped Representative Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, referring to a House Democrat who had closed Congress’s opening prayer a day earlier with “Amen and A-woman.”

“This is stupid. Signed, – A father, son, and brother,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wrote in a tweet.

Other changes include barring former lawmakers convicted of federal crimes from the House floor and establishing an “Office of Diversity and Inclusion.”

Republicans are particularly miffed about a change preventing them from offering some last-minute amendments after a bill is approved but before it is sent back to committee. The new rule allows the minority to demand a vote on returning the bill to committee but bars them from proposing amendments at that point.

McCarthy said in a tweet that the amendment rule change “just destroyed over 100 years of representation in Congress.”

Democrats hold a slim 222 majority in the House for the new session of Congress.