John and Laurie Wiles, Test Drive Their New Home, Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11896969

YONKERS, NY — February 18, 2021 —Discussion opens to Driving Me Crazy duo John and Laurie Wiles’ speaking about their new home. From 10-10:30am EST

Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher / Editor speaks to local concerns.

1. Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts has extended its operating hours in accordance with an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Empire City Casino has been a significant revenue generator for the local Yonkers economy and employs up to 1,000 people.

2. Birth from the Earth – is a Yonkers nonprofit that provides mid-wifery care and child birth education to women of color. Nubia Earth Martin, the president advises the maternal outcomes among black women are up to 12 times more likely to die in pregnancy-related conditions than white mothers.

3. Yonkers has had two homeless deaths in the last two weeks and some are saying things have gotten worse for the homeless since the Sharing Community Center closed down and Westchester County shut down the homeless outreach teams.

4. A missing Yonkers Police Sergeant may be a danger to himself and may currently be in the Far Rockaway Beach area.

5. Governor Cuomo’s approval of “High Risk Sports” means that Yonkers Public School basketball has started practicing and football will follow with practices starting on March 8th.

6. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced that a new vaccination site will open on March 3 in Yonkers at the New York National Guard Recruiting Center – aimed at reaching more people of color.

7. Yonkers Congressman Jamaal Bowman’s mother Pauline Bowman passed away on Valentine’s day after a failed battle with COVID-19.

8. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the region from Thursday through Friday afternoon, and into the evening in some areas as snow storm after snow storm has visited Yonkers.

9. Struggling Yonkers artists and art organizations were left out in the cold and not given a chance to bid on a $100,000 work ordered by the Mulford Corporation, which raises funds to supplement the housing authority programs, because many artists say Ray Wilcox once again got a no-bid back room deal from the City of Yonkers.

10. Yonkers Councilwoman Tasha Diaz is working to create a Tenant Association Board for Section 8 Housing tenants to give them a place to voice their concerns about the buildings they reside. The Yonkers City Council is expected to vote on the Tenant Association Board next Tuesday.

11. Yonkers political insiders keep hinting that Virginia Perez is gearing up to once again take down Westchester County Legislator Jose Alvarado and London Reyes in the 17th District of Southwest Yonkers and that only 150 signatures are needed for her to be on the ballot.

12. Some Yonkers parents advise COVID-19 infection rates in schools have been low in the public schools and that it s safe for their kids to go back into the classroom full time. Yonkers Public Schools District Advise dministrators, which has about 27,000 students, say that following CDC guidelines would too difficult in their already over crowded building.

13. The Yonkers Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Edwin Quezada recently advised that over 3,000 students are no longer enrolled at the Yonkers Public Schools. From 10:30am-11:30am

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor speaks to international news. from 11:30am-12Noon.