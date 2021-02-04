John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Duo, Gabriele M. Etzel, Publisher/Editor of the Unvarnished Blog, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 10am-12Noon EST

eHezi Automotive, Community, Governance, History, International, Law, National, People, Pinehurst, NC, Political Analysis, Politics, Texas, Westchester County, NY, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11884666 

PINEHURST, NC, WACO, TX, and YONKERS, NY — February 4, 2021 —Discussion opens to Driving Me Crazy duo John and Laurie Wiles’ automotive review. From 10-10:30am EST.

Gabriele M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher/Editor speaks about the revealing two-weeks President Joe Biden is at the helm. Issues revolve over COVID-19, former Preseent Donald Trump, among other concerns. From 10:30-11:30am EST.

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor focuses on hyperlocal, county,  state, national, and international news and concerns with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon EST.

