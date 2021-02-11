John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Duo, Review the 2021 Cadillac XT6 Sport AWD, Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/ Editor, Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, Esq., Yonkers City Council President Candidate, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11884676

YONKERS, NY — February 11, 2021 —Discussion opens to Driving Me Crazy duo John and Laurie Wiles’ automotive review of the 2021 Cadillac XT6 Sport AWD. From 10-10:30am EST

Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher / Editor speaks to the following issues:

A dead body was found in the Chicken Island Parking Lot near the new Yonkers Fire Station. The Yonkers Police Department says there was no current indication the Yonkers man’s death was a result of foul play. YPD has not released information about his name, age or cause of death. COVID-19 appointments fill up rapidly at the pop up clinic held at the Nodine Hill Community Center. The site just opened as part of a state initiative to ensure people in minority communities have equal access to the vaccine. Rising Ground (formerly Leake & Watts) has divulged they have intention to sell the 32-acre Yonkers Campus. Many Yonkersites hope the sale will return the desirable property onto the tax roles. The cold weather caused four water main pipes to burst in Yonkers after a flash freeze that followed multiple snow storms. Some residents have been without water for days. The new Dayspring Commons Affordable Housing in Yonkers is now accepting applications for a housing lottery to be held in the Spring. One, Two & Three Bedroom apartments will have rental rates from $1,093 to $1,507, inclusive of heating costs. The Yonkers Police Department released the identity of the pedestrian who was fatally struck by an off-duty Yonkers Police Sergeant on Kimball Avenue. The man killed was 80-year-old Yonkers resident Albert Farina. Yonkers City Council Minority Leader Mike Breen (YCC-5)and Councilman Anthony Merante (YCC-6), have brought forth a resolution that is intended to send a strong message to Albany lawmakers that Yonkers and numerous Italian-American organizations are vehemently opposed to terminating the Columbus Day holiday. The issue was sent back to rules to be considered again on Tuesday, February 23rd. Yonkers plans to join Sustainable Westchester’s Community Choice Aggregation program, known as Westchester Power. The fixed-rate, 100% emission-free energy program currently serves 115,000 residents in 28 Westchester municipalities. Yonkers businesses and residents that don’t wish to pay a higher electricity rate will have to switch back to Con Edison’s standard offer. A consortium of Yonkers community groups has joined forces to prevent a private developer from building a parking garage at JFK Marina that the developer of the Glenwood power plant wants to build. Brandon Jason Neider has declared his entry for Westchester County Legislature (LD-14) as a Republican challenging incumbent Legislator David Tubiolo, a Democrat. James Nolan announced his candidacy as a Republican, challenging Westchester County Legislator Ruth Walter, a Democrat to represent LD-15. Yonkers Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (NYS AD-90-Yonkers NY) introduced a resolution calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to proclaim February 5th, 2021 Kashmiri-American Day in New York State. This resolution was passed unanimously. From 10:30-11am EST

Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, Esq., Yonkers City Council President candidate speaks to the role and capacity of the office of city council president. From 11-11:30am EST

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor focuses on hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news and concerns with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon EST.