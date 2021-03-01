John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher /Editor; Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, Dominick Cassanelli, Teamsters Local 456 Vice President, and Lakisha Bellamy-Collins, Esq., Yonkers City Council President Candidate, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, March 1, 2021 @ 10am EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201. Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet — http://tobtr.com/11901534



ELMSFORD, NY; PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL; WHITE PLAINS, NY; and YONKERS, NY — March 1, 2021 — White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor John Bailey opens the broadcast day this Monday morning.

Two allegations of sexual misconduct by New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo have been divulged. Have the allegations undermined Gov. Cuomo’s capacity to govern on the state level in advance of the FY2021/2022 Budget? Have the allegations been emboldened by the nursing home allegations? Has the #MeToo movement waned over the past year or two? Has it been derailed due to the Covid crisis?Why have the allegations taken so long to have been divulged? Does the vortex of issues swirling about Gov. Cuomo portend an onslaught of challengers intending to vanquish the governor? Do we know who the challenging contenders may be? Has the governor lost his capacity to win re-election or is this more a hoped for outcome by potential adversaries to build name recognition and likely no more? From 10-10:30am.

Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit follows as he delves into the following concerns:

This weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference took place in Orlando, Florida, and Donald Trump took center stage as a seemingly embittered Donald Trump has used his first post-presidential speech to propagate the lie of a “rigged election” in 2020. He again hinted that he might try to beat Democrats “for a third time” in 2024. Does the prospect of Donald Trump being to hold onto his base seem likely? Are these the last and waning gasps of a disgraced president, with allegations of more issues to be brought to light … taxes, failing business prospects, et al? Republican lawmakers could not hide from the wrath of Sunday’s CPAC Conference as Donald Trump stood before he attendees and ominously listed the names of Republicans he is targeting for defeat. Does this harangue undermine or embellish the former president’s standing? The 737 Max is no longer Boeing biggest problem after yet another grounding. The Boeing 777. The 787 is also experiencing issues. Will Boeing’s woes relegate it to be eclipsed by Airbus, and potential Chinese competitors. Does oversight need to be removed from Boeing? Has Boeing lost its credibility? Who has the expertise to oversee such safety concerns. In the latest of a line of challenges to restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court ordered a California county to allow churches to hold indoor worship services. The Friday brief was granted by the justices to block county health restrictions imposed in light of the pandemic while the restrictions are being challenged in federal court. From10:30-11am

Dominick Cassanelli, Teamsters Local 456 Vice President speaks to the the many issues that have been revealed in Mount Vernon.

Click onto the the video clip below to see the deplorable working conditions under which Teamsters Local 456 Workers endure

IMG_4937

The crisis photographed in Mount Vernon when it was raining in the DPW garage but was bone dry outdoors. The lack of overtime payment not disbursed in a timely manner by Mount Vernon Comptroller Deborah Reynolds. We inquire as to the best practice for a union, such as Teamsters Local 456, who are not paid, whose equipment is barely functioning, prone to breakdowns, and even safety concerns. Is there a mechanism by which the union can address such concerns? If not, why not? How long must a lack of response require? Without a response, what options does the union have? From 11-11:30m

Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, Esq., Yonkers Democrat City Council President candidate completes our broadcast day.

She speaks the fact that all Yonkers City Democratic Party designees may not have earned those designations due to a lapse in directive from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that eventually was re-instituted but with different standards. Will that require that all Democratic designees will need to collect signature to reassert their designation? How does this situation change the electoral process for her, and present Yonkers City Council President Mike Khader, Esq. The Republican contender, not yet designated, is governed by the Yonkers City Republican Party rules. We pivot thereafter to delve into policy concerns Collins-Bellamy has recognized to be pertinent to the elected office she seeks. We inquire what they are an why they are pertinent. Is becoming known to the electorate the most challenging issue? Is that focus number one? What have the electorate advised are issues dearest to them. Are the recently expressed concerns or issues languished for too long? If so, how are they brough from and center? From 11:30am-12Noon EST.

Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune / Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor is your host today.