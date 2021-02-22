John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher /Editor; Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, Lakisha Bellamy-Collins, Candidate for Yonkers City Council President, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, February 22, 2021 @ 10am EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201. Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet — http://tobtr.com/s/11896972

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL; WHITE PLAINS, NY; and YONKERS, NY — February 22, 2021 —White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor John Bailey opens the broadcast day this Monday morning.

Crystal Hawkins-Syska, president of Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, as well as a Keller Williams Broker in White Plains, NY decipher the real estate market and its response to the COVID-19 crisis and if housing prices are expected to increase, decrease, or stay the same? We attempt to decipher why Westchester County is suffering severe financial distress. The expansion of mobile sports betting and downstate gaming licenses require New York State lift the moratorium which currently bars the creation of new commercial casino licenses, prior to 2023. Can NYS afford to wait? The prospect of legalizing marijuana is looming, driven by the need for funding sources. Will NYS shift Aid to Municipalities (AIM) funding to Westchester County’s Sales Tax? From 10-10:30am.

Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit speaks to whether the 15 million listeners that clung to every word Rush Limbaugh espoused will gravitate to another right-wing luminary or whether the likelihood of a successor to Mr. Limbaugh is presently unknown and perhaps unlikely. Malcolm X’s family has released a letter it says was written by a deceased New York cop claiming the NYPD and FBI were behind the 1965 Harlem assassination of the civil-rights activist. Malcolm X was gunned down at the Audubon Ballroom in Manhattan a year after breaking ranks with the Nation of Islam. Despite three members of the black separatism group were convicted in the shooting, on Saturday, some of Malcolm X’s daughters released a letter attributed to a former undercover NYPD officer, Raymond Wood, at the site of the former hotel on 165th Street. The family members were joined by Reggie Wood, a cousin of the late officer. In the letter, Raymond Wood allegedly wrote that NYPD supervisors pressured him into luring two members of Malcolm X’s security details into committing crimes that led to their arrests in the days before the activist was slain. Does America have similar historical issues to investigate? Is America ready for a resuscitation of facts vs. fiction? The Federal Aviation Administration on Sunday issued an emergency airworthiness directive calling for immediate or stepped-up inspections of planes similar to the one that caught fire over Denver this weekend. The order covers Boeing 777 airplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines and “will likely mean that some airplanes will be removed from service,” FAA administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement. Has money eclipsed the public’s right to know the facts? Is this a coverup? Trump will attempt to cement his grip over the Republican party by addressing the Conservative Public Action Conference in Orlando, Florida in what will be his first public appearance since his speech to supporters ahead of the January 6 Capitol riot. Are Trump’s prospects Formidable or less so? From10:30-11am

Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, Yonkers Democrat contender for Yonkers City Council President, speaks to the dance demanded between the Mayor and the City Council President. Has the relationship been toxic for too long? How can the force of pride exist and still survive political challenges. Can dialogue help? How are issues clarified? Does discourse lead to resolution, if not, what is the relationship between Mayor Mike Spano and that of the Yonkers City Council President. How can it work to benefit the residents? Since they work in tandem is there room for disparity of views? How can one create a relationship respectful of one another that functions to the benefit of Yonkersites, the Yonkers City Council President, the Yonkers Councilmembers, and the Mayor? From 11:30am-12Noon EST.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor engage in hyperlocal news over the last half-hour of the broadcast with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon.