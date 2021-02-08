John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher /Editor; Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit, Lou Picani, Teamsters Local 456 President, and Lakisha Bellamy-Collins, Esq., Yonkers City Council President Candidate and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, February 8, 2021 @ 10am EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201. Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet — http://tobtr.com/s/11884670 

ELMSFORD, NY; PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL; WHITE PLAINS, NY; YONKERS, NY — White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor John Bailey opens the broadcast day this Monday, February 8th. From 10-10:30am.

Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit from 10:30-11am EST.

Louis Picani, President of Teamster’s Local 456. From 11-11:30am

Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, Esq., Yonkers City Council President candidate. From 11am-12Noon EST.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor is your host today.

