John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher /Editor; Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit, Paul Petrick, Esq., José Alvarado Westchester County Legislator (LD-17), and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, February 15, 2021 @ 10am EST

CLEVELAND, OH; PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL; WHITE PLAINS, NY; and YONKERS, NY — February 15, 2021 —White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor John Bailey opens the broadcast day this Monday, February 15th.

Last March, Westchester County became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost a year later, nearly two thousand people have died in our County and the role of local government has become more critical than ever before.

This crisis has forced Westchester County to step up to the plate;

1) Demand for food programs have more than tripled. People line up for 4 hours awaiting their turn to fill their grocery bags with food and other necessities. I attended a food distribution earlier this week and more than 100 people, many with babies asleep in carriages, were lined up 4 hours before they could fill their grocery bags with produce and necessities.

2) Westchester County is suffering severe financial distress.

3. The expansion of mobile sports betting and downstate gaming licenses require New York State lift the moratorium which currently bars the creation of new commercial casino licenses, prior to 2023.

4.The State allocated 60 million dollars to cover the cost of vital programs, unfortunately over the last six months, Westchester County received only 10 million dollars, leaving an outstanding balance of 50 million dollars. Can the Albany Delegation deliver?

5. The prospect of legalizing marijuana is looming, driven by the need for funding sources. Will NYS shift Aid to Municipalities (AIM) funding to Westchester County’s Sales Tax?

6. Do the allegations of cover-up by NYS Governor Andrew Cuomo undermine his capacity to govern? Will Gov. Cuomo be attacked by NYS Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins? What about NYS Assembly Leader Carl Heastie? From 10-10:30am.

Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst / Pundit speaks to former President Donald Trump’s escaping conviction. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted to acquit Trump yet thereafter launches an all-out attack on the former President. What was the logic of McConnell’s conduct? Does escaping conviction permit Donald Trump to launch a campaign 3-years hence? Are Trump’s prospects damaged? Does the nation continue to be divided? From10:30-11am EST

Paul Petrick, Esq., delves into examining Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration in the context of the 60th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s presidential inauguration. Will this be President Biden’s “Camelot”? Read the dissertation: Camelot This Is Not By Paul F. Petrick. From 11-11:30am

Westchester County Legislator José Alvarado (LD-17) speaks to the heavy financial burden facing Westchester County government. Can Westchester County weather the fiscal storm assaulting the county’s coffers? Will approved projects languish for years beyond their present designations? From 11:30am-12Noon EST.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor is your host today.