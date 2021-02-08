Legislation & Codes Committee Meeting – Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 3:30pm EST

YONKERS, NY —February 8, 2021 — On behalf of Majority Leader Corazon Pineda-Isaac, please be advised that a Legislation & Codes Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 3:30pm via webex.Please be advised that this meeting will be held “remotely” due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and will be available to the public on the following platforms:
TV
Optimum Channel 78
Verizon Channel 39
City of Yonkers Website
Facebook Live
“The City of Yonkers”
Agenda for February 10, 2021 Legislation & Codes.pdf
SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña, Second Deputy City Clerk, City of Yonkers
City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701
Office: (914)377-6020|Fax: (914)377-6029