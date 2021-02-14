Our Covid angels have been making hundreds of calls and have had some successes helping some of your neighbors get their vaccination appointments and the commensurate inoculation. Please be mindful that there is still more demand for the vaccine than supplies. But, we promise to help everyone until you get your vaccine. So – don’t worry! We won’t forget you. From the time a senior contacts us asking for help it could take our volunteers 2-3 days to process the request and then another 2-3 days before the volunteer team leaders assign the senior to one of the volunteers. If the volunteer is working on other cases – trying to help a senior, he/she may not be able to immediately get to you because they are still working on getting the vaccine for the seniors they previously were assigned to help. Please be patient.