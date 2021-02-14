More Greenburgh Covid-19 Angels Needed to Help Seniors Arrange Vaccination Appointments
By Greenburgh Town Supervisor PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, Esq. And Commander-in-Chief of Greenburgh’s Covid-19 Volunteer Angels.

GREENBURGH, NY — February 13, 2021 — Greenburgh’s Covid-19 Angels were recently featured on Les Holt’s  National Nightly News broadcast on NBC this past Wednesday night, February 10th. “We’re so appreciative of our 180+ hard working COVIS-19 Angels volunteers who are compassionate about assisting their neighbors,” emphasized Greensburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. These Covid-19 Angels are helping Greenburgh seniors obtain  hard to find vaccination appointments. “If you know anyone in Greenburgh who is a senior who needs our help, please direct their names and telephone numbers to my email address: pfeiner@greenburghny.com so that a Covid-19 Angel can be assigned to assist Greenburgh residents with an appointment for their getting an appointment to be vaccinated and thereby knowing that the will safer once they take the vaccination.

 

The Covid-19 volunteer Angels are working diligently, with determination, and are focused on getting the job done. Greenburgh’s Covid-19 Angels have made hundreds of phone calls and  are focused on overseeeing and checking on over 3,000  Greenburgh seniors. They are awe inspiring and diligent in their earnestness to  see the job done. Supervisor Feiner advises that his office, has been receiving  e mails and calls from residents who live in every section of the nation. Seniors are asking how they can similarly replicate Greenburgh’s Covid-19 Angels in their communities and state.  Please continue to direct e-mail me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com if you need the help of a Covid-19 Angel!
”Our Covid-19 Angels gave undertaken a gargantuan  responsibility and have proven themselves able and compassion in their desire to help those presently in need. They are involved in amazing work,” Mr. Feiner emphasized. “It’s gratifying to live in a community that cares!” Join our team of volunteers helping your neighbors get the vaccine. And – read some of the beautiful testimonials from grateful residents who now have the vaccine.
IF YOU WANT TO BE A COVID-19 ANGEL AND HELP YOUR NEIGHBORS GET A VACCINE?  Please fill out the V”Covid-19 oAngel Volunteer form below:
“I would you like to become a Covid-19 Angel and help seniors who are not computer savvy get their vaccination appointment arranged. Please complete the following form and provide our committee with your information. We’ll be in touch with team assignments and training!  We can definitely use your help!!  And we’re looking for people to help manage the data and work on the back end, as well. If you know anyone who may not want to make calls but might have other skills to lend to the effort. Please fill ot the form highlighted in ligh blue below…
Our Covid angels have been making hundreds of calls and have had some successes helping some of your neighbors get their vaccination appointments and the commensurate inoculation.  Please be mindful that there is still more demand for the vaccine than supplies. But, we promise to help everyone until you get your vaccine. So – don’t worry! We won’t forget you.   From the time a senior contacts us asking for help it could take our volunteers 2-3 days to process the request and then another 2-3 days before the volunteer team leaders assign the senior to one of the volunteers. If the volunteer is working on other cases – trying to help a senior, he/she may not be able to immediately get to you because they are still working on getting the vaccine for the seniors they previously were assigned to help. Please be patient.
We can’t promise immediate appointments since we are competing with everyone else in NYS. However – the committee has been successful in helping many seniors.
THOSE WHO HAVE CO-MORBIDITES AND UNDERLYING CONDITIONS CAN BEGIN TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENTS THIS  SUNDAY MORNING, February 14th.
Based on the e ails I have received from residents – I know that more people are getting the vaccine. The supply is going up. I think that every week it will get easier so don’t get discouraged.
SOME COMMENTS FROM RESIDENTS ABOUT VOLUNTEERS WHO HELPED THEM GET THE VACCINE…
“I don’t know how to thank you for getting me the vaccine appointment. You worked so hard and you don’t even know me! Now I can sleep without anxiety for the first time in months all thanks to you. You are a miracle worker. Perhaps you have even saved some lives. How many of us can say that? I hope to meet you when this is all over. With great appreciation.”
“Thanks for organizing your COVID Angel team. I did receive a phone call and I had my first shot.”
“My mother-in-law is scheduled for a vaccination this afternoon! Really great and very much appreciated.”
“I just wanted to update you, my mother and I were able to get our covid vaccine yesterday at Rite Aid. I would like to thank you for all your assistance.”
“Thank you for arranging for the COVID Angels”…we received two calls and the ladies could not have been more pleasant and helpful (guess we’re all in this together)!!!
“She was very nice, real thorough. Good job to all of you! Great program to help those with no way to navigate the systems to get appointments.”
“Thank you so much. I have an appointment for 2/11. Amy was amazing.”
“I can’t thank you enough for referring me to one of your volunteers. Helen reached out to me just two days ago and last night, she found a spot for me at a private pharmacy in Elmsford for 2/16. I am overjoyed. As I am a widower I texted Helen this morning and told her that she was officially my Valentine.”
“I was skeptical about the possibility of receiving one so soon… We were unsuccessful for weeks…then the call came and it did seem like an “Angel just came from nowhere… I received my 1st dose on 2-9 and I am truly grateful for your program “Vaccine Angels….
I hope that other Greenburgh seniors can be as lucky as I am. Thank you and God Bless.”
” Yesterday morning we did get Moderna Vaccine shots at a building near the Sprain Pharmacy on Tuckahoe Road. Can’t thank you and the volunteers who helped us, enough. We came to a very special country with very special citizens indeed.”
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

