GREENBURGH, NY — February 13, 2021 — Greenburgh’s Covid-19 Angels were recently featured on Les Holt’s National Nightly News broadcast on NBC this past Wednesday night, February 10th. “We’re so appreciative of our 180+ hard working COVIS-19 Angels volunteers who are compassionate about assisting their neighbors,” emphasized Greensburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. These Covid-19 Angels are helping Greenburgh seniors obtain hard to find vaccination appointments. “If you know anyone in Greenburgh who is a senior who needs our help, please direct their names and telephone numbers to my email address: pfeiner@greenburghny.com so that a Covid-19 Angel can be assigned to assist Greenburgh residents with an appointment for their getting an appointment to be vaccinated and thereby knowing that the will safer once they take the vaccination.
Our Covid angels have been making hundreds of calls and have had some successes helping some of your neighbors get their vaccination appointments and the commensurate inoculation. Please be mindful that there is still more demand for the vaccine than supplies. But, we promise to help everyone until you get your vaccine. So – don’t worry! We won’t forget you. From the time a senior contacts us asking for help it could take our volunteers 2-3 days to process the request and then another 2-3 days before the volunteer team leaders assign the senior to one of the volunteers. If the volunteer is working on other cases – trying to help a senior, he/she may not be able to immediately get to you because they are still working on getting the vaccine for the seniors they previously were assigned to help. Please be patient.
We can’t promise immediate appointments since we are competing with everyone else in NYS. However – the committee has been successful in helping many seniors.THOSE WHO HAVE CO-MORBIDITES AND UNDERLYING CONDITIONS CAN BEGIN TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENTS THIS SUNDAY MORNING, February 14th.
Based on the e ails I have received from residents – I know that more people are getting the vaccine. The supply is going up. I think that every week it will get easier so don’t get discouraged.SOME COMMENTS FROM RESIDENTS ABOUT VOLUNTEERS WHO HELPED THEM GET THE VACCINE…
“My mother-in-law is scheduled for a vaccination this afternoon! Really great and very much appreciated.”
“I just wanted to update you, my mother and I were able to get our covid vaccine yesterday at Rite Aid. I would like to thank you for all your assistance.”
“Thank you for arranging for the COVID Angels”…we received two calls and the ladies could not have been more pleasant and helpful (guess we’re all in this together)!!!
“She was very nice, real thorough. Good job to all of you! Great program to help those with no way to navigate the systems to get appointments.”
“Thank you so much. I have an appointment for 2/11. Amy was amazing.”
“I can’t thank you enough for referring me to one of your volunteers. Helen reached out to me just two days ago and last night, she found a spot for me at a private pharmacy in Elmsford for 2/16. I am overjoyed. As I am a widower I texted Helen this morning and told her that she was officially my Valentine.”
“I was skeptical about the possibility of receiving one so soon… We were unsuccessful for weeks…then the call came and it did seem like an “Angel just came from nowhere… I received my 1st dose on 2-9 and I am truly grateful for your program “Vaccine Angels….I hope that other Greenburgh seniors can be as lucky as I am. Thank you and God Bless.”
