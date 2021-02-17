Most Popular Health Trends of 2021

YONKERS, NY — February 17, 2021 — Wellness has always been a hot topic, but more so now than ever!

With the world much more conscious of what it means to live a healthy life and how to do so, we’ve seen some health trends skyrocket this year!

From the Everlasting Comfort essential oil diffusers that help with insomnia to virtual workouts that let you get your sweat on from the comfort of your home, there are endless ways to look after your health and wellbeing amidst a pandemic.

So what are the most popular health trends to jump on board with this year? Here are five that we think are an absolute must-try!

1. Virtual Workouts

At-home workouts have been a thing since VHS tapes. But since the pandemic, the quality of activities you can do at home has boomed! From meditation to pilates, kickboxing, and yoga, the choices you have to help you get your daily dose of exercise seem endless. Never have such quality workouts been accessible to the world. Simply download the app, sign up for the free trial and get moving. Thanks to virtual activities, there will never be a reason not to workout again!

2. Meditation spaces

The world feels crazy right now, and many people are experiencing drastic changes in their own lives. While we all wish we could be lounging at a beach in a hammock after doing a sunrise beach yoga session, our current options for meditation and relaxation spaces have changed for the time being. But more people understand the importance of having a dedicated space to unplug and unwind. Meditation spaces at home help you be in the present and have some time to yourself. Not only is it good for the mind, but it is also good for the body as well—helping with our blood pressure levels.

3. Morning juices

Back in the pre-Covid world, most of us would be dashing off to work before rush hour. That meant there was very little time to have a quality breakfast before starting the day. But now, we all have extra time on our hands. Morning juices have been on the rise this year—where people are blending fruits and vegetables to make immune-boosting drinks full of essential nutrients and vitamins. It tastes fresh and gives a special meaning to mornings. And since there is no rush hour to beat at the moment, people can continually commit to their morning juice routine!

4. Aromatherapy

As mentioned before, aromatherapy is on the rise this year. With more emphasis on the home environment and managing those stress and anxiety levels, aromatherapy is made easy with at-home essential oil diffusers. Whether it sits on your bedside table at night to help you sleep or on your work desk to prevent you from getting stressed, aromatherapy has never been more accessible or essential to people than in 2021. With beautiful and healing scents like lavender, rose, lemon or eucalyptus, why wouldn’t you give it a go?

5. Gratitude lists

One of the critical parts of our health is our mindset. That is why 2021 has never been a perfect time to start a daily gratitude list. Simply writing down the things you are grateful for—whether that be the people in your life, the things you have, or experiences that bring you joy—has been proven to boost your mood for the day. It is also a great reality check to remind us that we still have so much to be thankful for despite so much not going our way!

These five health trends of 2021 are all accessible and easy for you to incorporate. Which one will you try first?