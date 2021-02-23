Constant Disrespect; Meaningless Platitudes; Not Even a Thank You!

MOUNT VERNON, NY — February 22, 2021 — The video clip below was videoed today. It is where Mount Vernon DPW workers park as they attempt to maintain the mechanical function of the entire fleet, including electrical and welding operations. It is impossible not to recognize the complete disregard to the lives of these dedicated workers who put their hearts and souls into serving the residents of the City of Mount Vernon.

Click onto the the video clip below to see the deplorable working conditions under which Teamsters Local 456 Workers endure

IMG_4937

As implausible as many cannot even imagine, it is raining harder in the garage as opposed to outdoors.

Instead of “talking the talk” and “walking the walk” Mount Vernon’s essential workers are treated disrespectfully and in unsafe conditions as the video clip attests. Teamsters Local 456 workers deserve a working environment that befits all human beings, not an environment even sewer rats could not and would not endure.