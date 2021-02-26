Nader Sayegh, New York State Assemblyman (AD90-Yonkers NY), Lauren Carter, Mount Vernon City Council Candidate, and Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor/Host on Westchester On the Level – Friday, February 26, 2021 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

MOUNT VERNON, NY, and YONKERS, NY — February 26, 2021 — New York State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD90-Yonkers, NY) speaks to the issues which have propelled him to accomplished prominence in the world of politics. We learn of his accomplishments and the issues to which he focuses attention to gain acceptance and eventual adoption by the NYS State Legislature. From 10-11am

Lauren Carter, Mount Vernon City Councilmember candidate informs us of her campaign effort, the videography that exposed the horrendous working conditions suffered by Teamsters Local 456 workers who struggle under adverse working conditions while at the same time not being paid. We have also learned that the tone and expression of the recently designated Democrat for Mount Vernon City Council has had her designation recalled; what does this happenstance do for the process and why was it engaged?

We inquire if there is an effort other than the Yonkers Armory that would be central to afford Mount Vernonites an inoculation center for the COVID-19 vaccine and that would also lessen the cost and time to get to Yonkers when Mount Hospital may in many circumstances negate the need for transportation and its commensurate cost, as well as time lost to and from Yonkers. Why has Mount Vernon not been able to find a central inoculation center such as Mount Vernon Hospital to make it more convenient, and less expensive for Mount Vernonites/ Barring that, why can’t there be a mobile unit to administer the vaccine at different locations on a daily basis? What can the Mount Verno City Council do to engage these pertinent concerns? What are they? Can they be accomplished? Mount Vernon Hospital, to make it more convenient, and less expensive to get to and from is an regent concern, yet remedy has not been adequately addressed. Why? ? What about the time it takes to get to the Yonkers vaccination center and retrn home thereafter? We learn if these issues have been broached and if not why not? And if not, what does any candidate running for office intend to remedy this lack of concern? What is Ms. Carter’s position on these concerns? Does she expect opposition/objections? Time permitting, we learn what issues are dear to Mount Vernonites? How do we bring them about? From 11am-12Noon.

Hezi Aris, Mount Vernon Tribune and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor is your host today.