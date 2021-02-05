Nader Sayegh, NYS Assemblyman (AD-90-Yonkers); Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor; Lauren Carter, Mount Vernon City Councilmember Candidate; and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Friday, February 5, 2021 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

YONKERS, NY — Februry 8, 2021 — Nader Sayegh, NYS Assemblyman representing Assembly District 90-Yonkers NY opens the broadcast with a synopsis of the issues with which the New York State Assembly is grappling. 10-10:30am

Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor immerses us on a slew of issues:

Mother Nature flexed her winter muscles and brought almost two feet of snow and arctic temperatures to the City of Hills. Some Yonkersites are frustrated asserting plows missed their streets during and after the storm. State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to extend restaurant and bar hours from 10 pm to Midnight on Super Bowl Sunday. Nader Sayegh advises that allowing people to celebrate will be an enormous benefit to the restaurants and bars economically and a venue to watch the game. The Yonkers Downtown Business Improvement District, featured various forty dollar specials with 11 restaurants in a “Yonkers Downtown Takeout Week” that appears not to have been that successful – due to inadequate promotional efforts. A previous “Yonkers Is Back In Business” last August was also rather lackluster. Local restaurant owners say they’re really hoping this will help because it has been so difficult to stay afloat in the pandemic. A winning million dollar power ball ticket was sold at R&J Food Corp. on South Broadway in Yonkers. Dominic Ruggiero, the patriarch and former owner of the popular Yonkers restaurant Dom & Vinnie’s, died from COVID-19. He was 87. Mr. Ruggiero and his brother-in-law, Vinnie, opened up the restaurant in 1971 in Ardsley. They moved to Yonkers 36 years ago and created a spot at 351 Saw Mill River Road that has always been known for their welcoming spirit and its Italian cuisine. Several businesses that were destroyed in a horrific fire on Yonkers Avenue across from St. John the Baptist Church were destroyed in a massive five alarm fire. The fire raged out of control for nearly four hours. A laundromat, a dry cleaner and a former insurance office were also destroyed along with a new market. Hundreds of homeless Yonkers tenants were left with little direction after a massive fire condemned most of their belongings in the 30-floor building at 1 Glenwood Avenue. The four-alarm fire happened at Seven Pines Tower. Many fire victims feared to go to a shelter for fear of getting infected with the COVID-19 virus. 10:30-11am

Lauren Carter, Mount Vernon City Councilmember candidate allows us to learn what is upper ot on her mind as the campaign effort goes into high gear. We learn the challenges and the losses. 11am-12Noon