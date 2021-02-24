Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – From 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … https://tobtr.com/s/11901525

NEWARK, NJ; and YONKERS, NY — February 24, 2021 — Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman opens the broadcast day in discussion over his most recent essay, “It is Time to Apply the Fifth Amendment to Losses Suffered by Business Owners and Workers” this Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He can be heard every second Wednesday morning from 10-11am EST on the Westchester On the Level broadcast heard “Live” or “On Demand” by clicking onto the hyperlink noted — http://tobtr.com/s/11901525 Please note that the hyperlink changes every second week and is specific to the essay discussed today. From 10-11am EST.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor follows with an update on hyperlocal, county, state, national, ad international news with commensurate analysis. From 11-am-12Noon.