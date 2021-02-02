PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers IDA Regular Board of Directors Meeting – Friday, February 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. via Conference Call

YONKERS INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

REGULAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING
Will be held on:
Friday, February 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Because of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency and State and Federal bans on large meetings or gatherings and pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 220.1 issued on March 12, 2020 suspending the Open Meetings Law, the Yonkers IDA Board Meeting scheduled for February 5, 2021 will be held electronically via conference call instead of a public meeting open for the public to attend in person.
  • Members of the public please call into board meeting:

    Join Zoom Meeting


https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88585095864?pwd=ZGdDZEc4ODhPa0plRlZxMFdZeXlNUT09

One tap mobile
+16465588656,,88585095864#,,,,*920765# US (New York)
+13017158592,,88585095864#,,,,*920765# US (Washington D.C)

Dial by your location

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbJnwpG1EY


Please visit: www.yonkersida.com<http://www.yonkersida.com> for notice

Link to Agenda:

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/IDA-Draft-Agenda-2-2021-1.pdf

Fiona Rodriguez
Administrative Assistant
Yonkers Industrial Development Agency
470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200
Yonkers, New York 10701
T: 914-509-8651 F: 914-509-8650
www.yonkersida.com<http://www.yonkersida.com/>