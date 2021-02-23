Revised City Council Meeting Agenda – Postponed from February 23rd to Tribune 6:29pm • February 23, 2021 Community, Governance, History, Legal Notice Archive, Legal Notices, Politics, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment YONKERS, NY — February 23, 2021 — Please be advised that tonight’s City Council Meeting Agenda has been revised. Click on link below for more details. https://www.yonkersny.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/10786/3230 Tell Your Friends....FacebookTwitteremailLinkedinReddit TribuneRevised City Council Meeting Agenda – Postponed from February 23rd to02.23.2021