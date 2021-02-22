Ron Matten Announces His Candidacy for Yonkers City Council President

YONKERS, NY — February 21, 2021 — Ron Matten announced his candidacy for Yonkers City Council President today. He will be seeking the endorsement of the Yonkers Republican City Committee at their nominating convention later this month.

Ron Matten grew up on Valentine Lane in Southwest Yonkers. He is a product of Fordham Prep and Sacred Heart High School. He graduated magna cum laude from Manhattan College with Bachelor of Business Administration (Finance) and holds a Master’s in Public Administration from Pace University.

Ron has had a 30 year career in facilities and operations management, working for private and public entities. Most recently he has worked for the Town of Greenwich, Connecticut, and the City University of New York. He has extensive experience with municipal and organizational budgets. His expertise is in restructuring organizations to operate efficiently using lean principles.

Ron serves as a board member of Yonkers Joint Schools Construction Board. The board was created by statute and is charged with rebuilding the facilities of the Yonkers’ school system. Ron is also a board member of the Yonkers Family YMCA. As a resident of southwest Yonkers, the “Y” had a major positive influence in his family’s life.

Ron currently lives with his wife, Khanittha in Colonial Heights where they are active members of CHAT, the neighborhood association.

Ron will look to put his extensive experience to use for the benefit of the Yonkers’ taxpayer. Ron believes he can make a substantive impact toward the City’s financial stability while improving the quality of life for residents. By Yonkers’ Code, the Office of the Yonkers City Council President has significant authority and this authority has not been used to its potential.

Ron’s platform will consist of

• Putting term limits back in the hands of the voters. Term limits were extended without regard to the voters. Its time to give this decision back to the people.

• Bringing fiscal stability and accountability to Yonkers. In the last two years, Moody’s has downgraded Yonkers’general obligation bonds, based on instability and unrealistic budgets. The Council President has equal authority over IG investigations. As Louis Brandeis said, “Sunlight is the best disinfectant.” It is time to unleash this authority.

• Putting quality of life above overdevelopment. Its great that the City has brought development to Yonkers, but developers don’t always consider the interest of the residents. When they do not, it has a negative impact on our communities. Development funded through the Yonkers IDA should require project labor agreements.